Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

HC grants interim relief to outgoing DGP Bishnoi

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Vehicle registration tampering case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 15: The High Court of Meghalaya has granted interim relief to outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi, against whom an FIR has been filed for alleged tampering and misuse of a vehicle registration number plate.
During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the petitioner, Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi, A Goyal, presented the case before the court. The state’s representation included Additional Advocate General (AAG) ND Chullai, assisted by Government Advocate R Colney.
The court instructed the petitioner to serve notice to respondent No. 2 (the complainant) within two days. The primary argument from Bishnoi’s counsel was that the FIR, dated May 9, 2024 (Sadar P.S. FIR No. 141(5) 2024), was lodged with malicious intent as retaliation for an inquiry initiated against him by Bishnoi in his capacity as DGP of Meghalaya Police.
Further, Bishnoi’s counsel contended that the allegations in the FIR do not meet the legal requirements of the sections under which it was filed. In response, AAG Chullai requested additional time to obtain further instructions.
Considering these arguments, the court granted interim relief, ruling that no coercive action should be taken against Bishnoi under Sections 409, 467, 471, and 120-B of the IPC, along with Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, until the next hearing date.
DGP’s retirement not
to affect probe: CM
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that the retirement of outgoing DGP Bishnoi will not affect the investigation against him. “The FIR is lodged and registered so the investigation will continue … no retirement does not affect (the probe),” said the chief minister.
Meghalaya Police has registered a case against DGP Bishnoi after suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai lodged an FIR accusing the former of misusing his position and tampering with the registration number plate of his official vehicle.
Iangrai levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust as well as forgery and cheating against the DGP who is set to demit office on May 19.
“We have been very clear from day one with every situation of law that we have come across. Law is the same for all, and it will take its own course,” said the CM when asked for his comments on the FIR against outgoing DGP Bishnoi
The chief minister said, “Procedures have been followed. The FIR has been registered and investigation is on”.
When informed that this stems out of internal feud between two senior police officers as claimed by the DGP, the chief minister refused to comment on what the DGP’s statement.

Previous article
Issues in PHE water quality hit dialysis unit of Shillong CH
Next article
Councils told to implement reforms
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching upon the controversial issue of whether protections afforded to...
EDITORIAL

Breather for Media Freedom

News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha, has been met...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and learning an eternal journey of discovery. Schooling and examination...
MEGHALAYA

Chaos erupts at NEHU over CUET hullabaloo

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 15: Chaos erupted at the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching...

Breather for Media Freedom

EDITORIAL 0
News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the...

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and...
Load more

Popular news

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching...

Breather for Media Freedom

EDITORIAL 0
News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the...

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img