HC grants interim relief to outgoing DGP Bishnoi

Vehicle registration tampering case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 15: The High Court of Meghalaya has granted interim relief to outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi, against whom an FIR has been filed for alleged tampering and misuse of a vehicle registration number plate.

During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel for the petitioner, Dr Lajja Ram Bishnoi, A Goyal, presented the case before the court. The state’s representation included Additional Advocate General (AAG) ND Chullai, assisted by Government Advocate R Colney.

The court instructed the petitioner to serve notice to respondent No. 2 (the complainant) within two days. The primary argument from Bishnoi’s counsel was that the FIR, dated May 9, 2024 (Sadar P.S. FIR No. 141(5) 2024), was lodged with malicious intent as retaliation for an inquiry initiated against him by Bishnoi in his capacity as DGP of Meghalaya Police.

Further, Bishnoi’s counsel contended that the allegations in the FIR do not meet the legal requirements of the sections under which it was filed. In response, AAG Chullai requested additional time to obtain further instructions.

Considering these arguments, the court granted interim relief, ruling that no coercive action should be taken against Bishnoi under Sections 409, 467, 471, and 120-B of the IPC, along with Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, until the next hearing date.

DGP’s retirement not

to affect probe: CM

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that the retirement of outgoing DGP Bishnoi will not affect the investigation against him. “The FIR is lodged and registered so the investigation will continue … no retirement does not affect (the probe),” said the chief minister.

Meghalaya Police has registered a case against DGP Bishnoi after suspended police officer Gabriel K Iangrai lodged an FIR accusing the former of misusing his position and tampering with the registration number plate of his official vehicle.

Iangrai levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust as well as forgery and cheating against the DGP who is set to demit office on May 19.

“We have been very clear from day one with every situation of law that we have come across. Law is the same for all, and it will take its own course,” said the CM when asked for his comments on the FIR against outgoing DGP Bishnoi

The chief minister said, “Procedures have been followed. The FIR has been registered and investigation is on”.

When informed that this stems out of internal feud between two senior police officers as claimed by the DGP, the chief minister refused to comment on what the DGP’s statement.