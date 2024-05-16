Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
Technology

iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Z series — Z9x, with 6,000mAh battery in India.

Priced at Rs 12,999 (effective price — Rs 11,999) for 4GB+128GB, Rs 14,499 (effective price — Rs 12,999) for 6GB+128GB and Rs 15,999 (effective price — Rs 14,499) for 8GB+128GB, the new smartphone comes in two colour variants — Tornado Green and Storm Grey, and will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store starting May 21.

“The iQOO Z9x, with its sleek 7.99mm design, boasts a powerful 6000mAh battery that caters perfectly to the needs of our dynamic GenZ users. Designed for those who are always on the go, it offers a Full Day, Fully Loaded experience, merging style and performance seamlessly,” Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, said in a statement.

The iQOO Z9x boasts a 6.72-inch ultra bright 120Hz adaptive display with dual stereo speakers that delivers an immersive audio-visual experience.

Moreover, the new smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP AI rear camera system, empowering users to flex their photography skills with its impressive camera prowess, ensuring stunning day and night captures. Additionally, the smartphone camera setup is paired with a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to reinvent the consumer’s overall photography experience.

iQOO Z9x also boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM along with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage).

It features the all-new Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, out of the box. Further, iQOO Z9x also offers 2+3 years of Android and security updates. (IANS)

Previous article
X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk
Next article
Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its EV unit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its EV unit

Shillong, May 16: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, on Thursday, announced to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its electric...
Politics

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during an election campaign in Bihar’s Sitamarhi District on...
INTERNATIONAL

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others injured, three of them seriously, by errant...
News Alert

J&K: NIA attaches Pulwama properties of Jaish terrorist

Shillong, May 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has attached seven properties in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its EV unit

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, on Thursday,...

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Politics 0
Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and...
Load more

Popular news

Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its EV unit

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, on Thursday,...

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Politics 0
Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img