Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Mahindra & Mahindra to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its EV unit

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, on Thursday, announced to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) unit over a period of three years.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said that it has approved an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) to fund its EV journey over the next three years.

“M&M and its auto division expect to generate sufficient operating cash to satisfy all our capital investment needs and are not looking to raise additional capital,” said the company.

Further, M&M and British International Investments (BII) agreed to extend the timeframe for the final tranche of the latter’s planned investment of Rs 725 crore.

BII has invested Rs 1,200 crore to date while Singapore-based investment firm Temasek infused Rs 300 crore in MEAL.

“Temasek will be investing the balance Rs 900 crore as per the agreed timelines,” M&M said in the stock filing.

Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited was incorporated on October 25, 2022.

Total income of MEAL for the year ended March 31, 2024, was Rs 56.96 crore, while net worth of MEAL stood at Rs 3,207.14 crore.

“The revenue from operations of MEAL for FY24 was nil,” the company informed. (IANS)

Previous article
iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Politics

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during an election campaign in Bihar’s Sitamarhi District on...
Technology

iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

Shillong, May 16: Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched a new smartphone under its Z series -- Z9x,...
INTERNATIONAL

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others injured, three of them seriously, by errant...
News Alert

J&K: NIA attaches Pulwama properties of Jaish terrorist

Shillong, May 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has attached seven properties in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Politics 0
Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched...

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and...
Load more

Popular news

After Ram Temple, monument honouring Sita will be built by PM, says HM Shah in Sitamarhi

Politics 0
Shillong, May 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said...

iQOO launches new smartphone with 6,000mAh battery in India

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched...

Five Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza by errant Israeli tank shelling

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 16: Five Israeli soldiers were killed and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img