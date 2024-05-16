Thursday, May 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Son kills father with a machete over family dispute in Assam

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 16: A man killed his father over a family dispute in Assam’s Tamulpur district, officials said on Thursday.

Police arrested Anindra Das for killing his father with a machete. The victim is identified as Gauranga Das.

The incident unfolded in Bhakatpara village in Tamulpur district. According to police, Anindra Das is a daily wage worker and he was doing some work beside his house on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his mother Lalita Das went to Anindra and complained that Gauranga Das’ brother Nimai Das was trying to kill her.

“This irked Anindra Das and he went with a machete to kill Nimai Das. However, upon not finding him, he attacked his father Gauranga Das with the machete and killed him,” a senior police officer said.

The police also said that the accused confessed to the killing and asserted that both his father and uncle used to torture his mother.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and the accused will be produced in court on Thursday.

IANS

