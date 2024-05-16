Mayawati asks Rajya Sabha Speaker to take note of assault on Maliwal

“Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the residence of the chief minister and she is also a Rajya Sabha member but no action has yet been taken in the matter. I urge the Rajya Sabha Speaker to take note of the incident,” she said in a post on social media.

Mayawati further said, “Strict action should be taken in cases related to women’s security and safety and there should be no double standards in the matter — whether the parties belong to the INDIA bloc or not. They should, in fact, learn a lesson from the BSP leadership.”

IANS