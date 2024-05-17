Friday, May 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

FM Sitharaman blames CM Kejriwal for ‘shocking’ assault on Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the “shocking assault” on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal which took place at his official residence.

Addressing a press conference here, FM Sitharman said that Chief Minister Kejriwal owes an explanation and an apology as to how the attack on the AAP leader took place in his own house, carried out by “his right-hand man” Bhibhav Kumar, while he was present there.

She lashed out at Kejriwal saying that instead of being apologetic over the deplorable incident, he has been “shamelessly” roaming around with the culprit Bhibav Kumar, while campaigning in UP.

FM Sitharaman took Kejriwal to task for ignoring such a serious issue and refusing to say anything over the assault, when journalists asked for his comment on the incident.

She said it was shocking that the Delhi CM just pushed aside the journalists’ mic and shamelessly moved on with his political campaigning.

FM Sitharaman said that AAP party MP Sanjay Singh has also admitted that Swati Maliwal was assaulted and yet Kejriwal has kept silent on the issue.

She said that it has taken three or four days for Swati Mahiwal to file her complaint which means that she was under pressure from the AAP leadership.

“This is a very serious issue as a woman Rajya Sabha MP has been assaulted in the home of the Chief Minister of Delhi. I am sure the Rajya Sabha Secretariat will also take up the issue,” she added.

“If a Rajya Sabha MP can be assaulted in the house of Chief Minister how can the AAP leadership protect other women in Delhi,” she remarked.

A visibly angry FM Sitharaman also dug up old cases of some AAP leaders who are facing legal action over the incidents involving women.

IANS

