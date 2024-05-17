2-day conference on criminal justice system gets underway at IIT-G on May 18

Guwahati, May 17: The Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a two-day conference titled ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’, in association with the Assam government, at IIT-Guwahati from Saturday.

The conference, to be graced by the Union minister of state (independent charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, aims to bring out the highlights of the three new criminal laws that have been enacted to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

Besides, the judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students from the Northeastern States will take part in the conference.

The inaugural session will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad, set to redefine the structure of India’s criminal justice system and profoundly impact the lives of its citizens. In addition to the discourses on the inaugural day, the second day of the conference shall be devoted to three technical sessions, one on each new law.

The first technical session on May 19 will feature in-depth discussions centered on adopting a comparative approach to assess the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

The second technical session will discuss the salient aspects of Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA). Discussions will focus on the widened scope of “documents” and “evidence,” facilitated by the introduction of comprehensive definitions.

The third technical session will delve into the ramifications of the procedural changes introduced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) on investigation of crime by police officers, and infusion of ICT tools which has practical implications for the functioning of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

It may be recalled that the first conference of the series was held in New Delhi on April 20, 2024.