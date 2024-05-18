Saturday, May 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

High-pitched campaigning ends for 5th phase, focus shifts to polling day on May 20

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 18:  Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In the fifth phase scheduled for May 20, 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to the polls to determine the fates of 695 candidates.

The states participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Following the conclusion of the fourth phase, voting will be completed in 428 seats. After the fifth phase, only two more rounds of voting will be left which will take place on May 25 and June 1.

The results will be out on June 4.

Key candidates and constituencies: Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Raj Bhushan Chaudhary (Muzaffarpur, Bihar), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ajaz Mohammad Safi Khan (Mumbai North Central), Rahul Gandhi (Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh), Kishori Lal (Amethi), Smriti Irani (Amethi), Karan Bhushan Singh (Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh), Rachna Banerjee and Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly, WB), Rohini Acharya (Saran, Bihar), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central), Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), and Omar Abdullah (Baramulla, J&K), among others.

The constituencies that will go to the polls on May 20 are as follows:

Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur

Jharkhand: Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribagh

Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South

Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska

UP: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda

West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

Ladakh: Ladakh

IANS

Previous article
IANS Interview: ‘Day-dreamer’ Akhilesh poses no challenge, BJP will sweep UP, says Bhupendra Chaudhary
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IANS Interview: ‘Day-dreamer’ Akhilesh poses no challenge, BJP will sweep UP, says Bhupendra Chaudhary

Lucknow/New Delhi, May 18:  Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, having risen from the grassroots to BJP’s Uttar Pradesh President, is...
MEGHALAYA

25 acres identified for infrastructure improvement in Shillong city

Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said that the government has identified close...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

The ‘Manthan’ restoration: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur shares the back story

New Delhi, May 18: For Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the filmmaker and archivist credited with the restoration of Shyam...
NATIONAL

Adhir Chowdhury on warpath over post-poll Cong relationship with Trinamool

Kolkata, May 18: West Bengal Congress President and five-time Lok Sabha member, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday virtually...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IANS Interview: ‘Day-dreamer’ Akhilesh poses no challenge, BJP will sweep UP, says Bhupendra Chaudhary

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow/New Delhi, May 18:  Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, having risen...

25 acres identified for infrastructure improvement in Shillong city

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

The ‘Manthan’ restoration: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur shares the back story

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, May 18: For Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the...
Load more

Popular news

IANS Interview: ‘Day-dreamer’ Akhilesh poses no challenge, BJP will sweep UP, says Bhupendra Chaudhary

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow/New Delhi, May 18:  Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, having risen...

25 acres identified for infrastructure improvement in Shillong city

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma...

The ‘Manthan’ restoration: Shivendra Singh Dungarpur shares the back story

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, May 18: For Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img