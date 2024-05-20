Monday, May 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Over 500 students benefit from Edn dept initiative

By: By Our Reporter



SHILLONG, May 19: Over 500 school students completed a ten-day workshop under the SPARK initiative of the Department of Education and Samagra Shiksha – State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya (SEMAM). The participants received their certificates at felicitation programs held on Sunday at their respective campuses.
The participants included 181 students from Rymbai Government Higher Secondary School in East Jaintia Hills, 161 students from Mawthawpdah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, and 168 students from Maharam Government Higher Secondary School in South West Khasi Hills.
SPARK (School Programmes in Articulation, Resilience, and Kindness) is a Government of Meghalaya initiative that follows existing flagship youth engagement programs in the state.
In a bid to impart core soft skills that have emerged as critical needs for the youth of the state, the foundational training under SPARK seeks to instil clarity, improve communication, build resilience, and nurture STEM awareness.
Medarisha Langrin, a Class 10 student from Mawthawpdah Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, confidently took to the stage at the programme in Mawkyrwat and said, “Before SPARK came to our school, I used to speak, but I was not confident. I was afraid to even ask questions, and I would forget what I needed to say. But with the help of this program, I now feel confident standing here today and sharing my story. I am still shaking, but I am trying to be confident. So, I would like to thank Meghalaya government for bringing SPARK to our school through Avenues.”
Balahun Kharwanniang, a Class 10 student from Maharam Government Higher Secondary School, also shared her experience. “As I stand here, I am very nervous. My heart is racing, and I am shaking. But I want to thank Sir Mac (Avenues Trainer) for his support and encouragement. Before this program, we would never ask our teachers questions; we would simply search on Google. But SPARK has taught us to speak up, raise our hands if we have questions, and the trainers have helped us to be confident and use open body language, power stances, when speaking on stage like this and communicating with others,” Kharwanniang said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills, JU Kharpuri, was present at the felicitation programme in Rymbai.
Addressing the participants, she said, “As the future builders of our state, you have the responsibility to contribute your best to your community, starting with yourselves no matter what you want to become in life — a doctor, entrepreneur, engineer, or IAS officer.”
Yvette Risa Mawlong, Additional Deputy Commissioner, South West Khasi Hills, who was present at the felicitation programme, interacted at length with the students. Some of the students shared their programme experience, and a few groups displayed their presentations on social issues and STEM projects that touched upon the Resilience and Kindness components of the programme.
It may be mentioned that training interventions under SPARK will commence in the remaining districts in the coming weeks.
Over 2,700 students from 15 campuses across 12 districts have already been enrolled in the programme.

Shillong Jottings
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

Watch out for pothole pools! Not chlorine, because when it comes to making swimming pools in Meghalaya, mud is...

