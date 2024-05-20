Monday, May 20, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONAL

Robbery attempt at SBI branch

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, May 20: A robbery attempt was foiled at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch located in the Umiam, ICAR area of Ri Bhoi District in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred around midnight when unknown miscreants took advantage of the cover of darkness to force their way into the bank. The robbers managed to break the grills of the back window, but were unable to breach the strong metal safe where the money was stored. Consequently, they left empty-handed.

The  break-in attempt was discovered on Monday morning when SBI staff arrived at the branch. They noticed the broken grill on the window and promptly alerted the Umiam Police Station. Crime Branch officers quickly arrived at the scene and have since launched an investigation into the incident.

The police are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery and are working to identify the suspects involved.

SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
Mawlai Town Dorbar provided money to combat drug menace
