Shillong Jottings

Watch out for pothole pools!

Not chlorine, because when it comes to making swimming pools in Meghalaya, mud is the real ingredient. Come rainy season, and the roads hibernate under muddy water, leaving motorists unknown about the deep dark creatures underneath, the potholes.

One hefty downpour, and voila!

The road disappears only to magically reappear hours later, as the water dries up, but at the cost of harming few brave ones who venture out.

The newly minted smart city roads are proving to be not so smart after all. Reports are flooding in of folks taking unexpected dives in front of the Shillong Press Club.

Meghalaya, the mystical land of clouds, where rain is as common as gossip. So why, oh why, can we not design roads that let the rain play its part instead of turning our streets into aquatic adventure parks?