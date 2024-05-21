Tuesday, May 21, 2024
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the region Aaranyak collaborated with the authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP &TR) as well as Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONP & TR), in organising a 160-km bicycle rally that spanned 2 days, from Kaziranga National Park to Orang National Park in an effort to spread awareness about biodiversity conservation. The initiative was supported by the UK-based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

During the “Ride for conservation” bicycle rally, a team of eight cyclists from Bokakhat Range of rhino abode KNP&TR began the rally on May 19 and finished it at the biodiverse Orang Park on May 21.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Director of KNP&TR, flagged off the bicycle rally in the presence of many dignitaries.

“Ride for Conservation cycling expedition from Kaziranga to Orang was flagged off today! This initiative promotes wildlife conservation and physical well-being. Kudos to @aaranyak for their support in making this journey possible. Together, we pedal for a greener future!”, Posted by Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve on microblogging platform X on May 19.

The bicycle rally was conducted for the cause of conservation, was led by Arif Hussain, Manager of Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD). The team also conducted rhino conservation outreach campaigns in two schools on the way.

As the team of cyclists arrived in Orang, they were welcomed by the Divisional Forest Officer of Mangaldai Wildlife Division and the Director of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve Pradipta Baruah.

“Ride for Conservation, a cycle Rally from Kaziranga NP&TR to Orang NP&TR and Awareness campaign on “Save Rhino” “Save Tiger” “Save Nature”. Let’s pledge to protect our nature & secure our future. “, Posted DFO Mangaldai Wildlife Division on social platform X on May 21.

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) felicitated the participants at Silbori High School ground in presence of many local residents. Aaranyak’s Senior Manager Dr Debo Kumar Dutta and Forest Ranger of Orang Park Dibyajoti Deori were also present.

 

