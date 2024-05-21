Tuesday, May 21, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got over in Assam, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has been gearing up for the Panchayat polls.

Moreover, the party leadership also directed the grassroots workers to prepare for the by-elections in a few assembly segments.

A senior leader of the AGP said on Tuesday that the party is hopeful of winning at least one Lok Sabha seat this time in the recently concluded polls in the state.

BJP left two seats – Barpeta and Dhubri – for AGP. Party stalwart and eight-time MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury contested elections in Barpeta on AGP’s ticket. The party is hopeful of winning the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment.

Meanwhile, Javed Islam fought polls against Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri parliamentary constituency. Congress senior leader and former state minister Rakibul Hussain also contested from that seat. AGP leaders are hopeful that the division of opposition votes in Dhubri may bring some good news for them.

The AGP has conducted an in-depth review meeting with the party workers in Guwahati on Monday evening. The top party leaders took feedback from the district-level workers about the party’s winning possibility in two LS seats.

“We held discussions with other party leaders about strengthening our base for the upcoming Panchayat polls. Further, by-elections will occur in a few assembly seats. The grassroots workers were given tasks to prepare grounds for the next elections,” the senior AGP leader mentioned.

Notably, Panchayat polls were due in Assam in December last year. However, it was delayed due to Lok Sabha polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that Panchayat elections will take place in the state after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls.

–IANS

Previous article
Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop
Next article
Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the region Aaranyak collaborated with the authorities of Kaziranga National...
NATIONAL

Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop

Guwahati, May 21: Leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has sought action against Kamtapur...
Environment

Flock of Flamingos hit Emirates flight at Mumbai Airport, aircraft grounded

Mumbai, May 21: A flock of at least three dozen Flamingos flying above the Pant Nagar area in...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 21: Delhi Police on Tuesday took Bibhav Kumar, the former personal secretary of Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the...

Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: Leader of the opposition in the...

Flock of Flamingos hit Emirates flight at Mumbai Airport, aircraft grounded

Environment 0
Mumbai, May 21: A flock of at least three...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the...

Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21: Leader of the opposition in the...

Flock of Flamingos hit Emirates flight at Mumbai Airport, aircraft grounded

Environment 0
Mumbai, May 21: A flock of at least three...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img