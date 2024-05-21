Tuesday, May 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt cancels interview for recruitment of 325 staff nurses

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 20: The Director of Health Services (MI) has decided to cancel the walk-in interview for recruitment of contractual staff nurses.
In a notice issued on Monday, the DHS (MI) stated that the walk-in interview scheduled to be held in Shillong on May 22-24 and at Tura on May 22 and 23 has been cancelled until further notice.
Earlier, the DHS (MI) had published the list of candidates eligible to appear in the walk-in interview for recruitment of 325 staff nurses on contractual basis on its website www.meghealth.gov.in after getting the approval of the Election Commission of India.
The cancellation of the walk-in interview comes just days after the KSU demanded clarification from the Health department on allegations that the list of eligible candidates has been prepared under the influence of people in power having various designations within the government and the department.
“There are numerous accusations that candidates who have been selected for the interview do not fulfill the required parameters set by the office and candidates who were left out fulfill all the parameters set by the office,” the KSU said, demanding transparency in the interview process to avoid any claim of nepotism and influence.
“We want the marks of all the candidates to be published in order to clear all the doubts and to avoid any discrepancy in the selection process,” it had added.
The KSU had demanded that the marks secured by all the candidates should be made public before the walk-in-interview.
The union had further asked the department to clarify on whether the services of the nurses appointed on contractual basis would be regularized in future.

