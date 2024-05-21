Graffiti ‘threatening’ Kejriwal appear inside metro trains, probe on

New Delhi, May 20: The on Monday accused the BJP of sponsoring threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through graffiti that were found scribbled inside metro trains in Delhi. The party has sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue and has sent a request for a representation in email. A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and probing into it. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi, that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by “hatching different conspiracies.” “They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false.” she alleged. “Now there is a danger to his life,” she added.

Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti inside three metro stations — Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar — threatening Kejriwal. (PTI)