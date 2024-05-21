Tuesday, May 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

More trouble for AAP as ED seeks probe in Rs 7 cr foreign funding

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 20: The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging the Aam Aadmi Party, which rules Delhi and Punjab, has received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), official sources said Monday.
The Aam Aadmi Party dismissed the allegation as “baseless” and claimed it was “another conspiracy hatched by the BJP” to tarnish AAP’s image ahead of voting for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Punjab.
The federal probe agency sent the communication after it recovered some documents and emails during a drugs-linked money laundering probe against former Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and some others.
The probe was launched in 2021 and Khaira was arrested by the ED that year. He is now with the Congress party.
Official sources said the ED had sent a detailed communication to the Union Home Ministry in August last year, underlining the alleged violations by AAP and categorising these instances as contravention of the FCRA and The Representation of the People Act.
It is understood that the ED recently shared some fresh inputs in this case with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Sources said the ED found the AAP has received overseas donations of about Rs 7.08 crore till now and they allegedly “mis-declared and manipulated” the identities and nationalities of the foreign donors apart from some other details.
The fresh trouble for AAP comes against the backdrop of the Aam Aadmi Party being made an accused in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar being arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence. (PTI)

Previous article
‘Biggest allegation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes’
Next article
Graffiti ‘threatening’ Kejriwal appear inside metro trains, probe on
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Haley faces murky path on whether or not to endorse Trump

Columbia, May 20: Nikki Haley is perhaps the highest-profile Republican in the nation who has refused to fall...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

WikiLeaks founder wins bid to challenge extradition to US London, May 20: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won...
INTERNATIONAL

Taiwan’s new prez urges China to stop military intimidation

China breathes fire as Taiwan asserts sovereignty Taipei, May 20: Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te, said in his inauguration...
INTERNATIONAL

World leaders mourn Raisi’s death

Moscow, May 20: Global leaders on Monday expressed their condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Haley faces murky path on whether or not to endorse Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Columbia, May 20: Nikki Haley is perhaps the highest-profile...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
WikiLeaks founder wins bid to challenge extradition to US London,...

Taiwan’s new prez urges China to stop military intimidation

INTERNATIONAL 0
China breathes fire as Taiwan asserts sovereignty Taipei, May 20:...
Load more

Popular news

Haley faces murky path on whether or not to endorse Trump

INTERNATIONAL 0
Columbia, May 20: Nikki Haley is perhaps the highest-profile...

World Watch

INTERNATIONAL 0
WikiLeaks founder wins bid to challenge extradition to US London,...

Taiwan’s new prez urges China to stop military intimidation

INTERNATIONAL 0
China breathes fire as Taiwan asserts sovereignty Taipei, May 20:...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img