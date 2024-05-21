Tuesday, May 21, 2024
NATIONAL

LS polls: Over 59 pc polling in fifth phase

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 20: Over 59 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, with Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir recording its highest-ever voting percentage.
There were sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, besides EVM glitches at some booths in the state and neighbouring Odisha and complaints of slow voting in Maharashtra.
West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73.14, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest at 53.51 per cent, with six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai witnessing voting between 46 per cent to around 54 per cent per cent. Thane recorded a turnout of 49.81 per cent, according to the EC’s voter turnout app.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout on Monday at 59 per cent. (PTI)

Global cybercrime cost insreased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report
