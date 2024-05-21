Tuesday, May 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ will now release on June 14 due to ‘various reasons’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 21: Sudheer Babu’s film ‘Harom Hara’ has been pushed from May 31 release to June 14, and the actor cites “various reasons” for it.

Sudheer took to X where he announced that the film’s release has been pushed and said that he was sad for missing the release on the occasion of Telugu star Krishna’s birthday.

“For various reasons, #HaromHara will now be releasing in theatres worldwide on 14th June. Although I feel sad for missing the release on the occasion of Krishna gari birthday, nevertheless June is still my lucky month.”

“PKC &amp; Sammohanam were both released during this time. I promise the wait is real worth, #HaromHara is gonna strike hard guys!! #HaromHaraOnJune14th,” he added.

Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film also stars Malavika Sharma. The film will be released in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. (IANS)

