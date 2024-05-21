Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee visits Mahakal temple, seeks Lord Shiva’s blessings for his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya ji’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 21: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is all geared up for the release of his 100th film ‘Bhaiyya ji’, on Tuesday paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The Padma Shri awardee, who was on a visit to Indore for the promotions of ‘Bhaiyya ji’, worshipped in the Nandi Hall of the Mahakal temple, and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Manoj, who wore a beige-coloured shirt and a matching dhoti for his visit to the temple, told media persons: “I feel lucky that I have got the blessings and darshan of Lord Mahakal.”

The video also shows Manoj posing for the lenses with the temple authorities.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production, the film is set to release on May 24.

Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’, and ‘Joram’. He also has ‘Despatch’, and ‘The Fable’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ will now release on June 14 due to ‘various reasons’
