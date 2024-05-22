Chief Secy underscores need to preserve rich biodiversity of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 22: Meghalaya Chief Secretary, Donald P Wahlang on Wednesday said that Meghalaya which is part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, harbours rich and diversified flora and fauna.

While addressing celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity on the theme “Be Part of the Plan” at U Soso Tham Auditorium here, Wahlang said that the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board along with the Forest and Environment department are expected to play a pivotal role to preserve the rich biodiversity and the associated traditional knowledge available in the State.

The Chief Secretary however informed that the arduous task of constituting Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in all the 6459 Village level Local Bodies and 9 Urban Local Bodies as per the number of villages and urban bodies has been completed.

International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) or World Biodiversity Day is observed every year on May 22 to promote biodiversity conservation.

The United Nations proclaimed May 22 as the International Day for Biological Diversity (|DB) to increase understanding and awareness on biodiversity. Since the inception of Meghalaya Biodiversity Board (MBB) in 2012 the State of Meghalaya commemorates IDB every year both at District and State level.

This year’s theme for IDB 2024 “Be part of the Plan” is a call to action for all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also referred to as the Biodiversity Plan.

The Best Biodiversity Management Committee Award (BMC) 2024 was given to Paglapara BMC, Zikzak C&RD Block, South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya and State Level Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable use of Biological Resources award to Jermanai Village, Umling C&RD Block, Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya. Award of Appreciation to the DNOs was also presented for their dedication and conservation work done for conservation of biodiversity in the State.

Others presents during the function organized by Meghalaya Biodiversity Board to celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity include Commissioner and Secretary in-charge of Forest and Environment department, Pravin Bakshi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), RS Gill and PCCF (Wildlife & Biodiversity, S.M Sahai.

The dignitaries also released posters and booklets on the Biodiversity of Meghalaya during the occasion and distributed prizes to the winners of the various competitions that were held as part of the celebration.