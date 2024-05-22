Wednesday, May 22, 2024
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Bangladeshi MP’s body recovered under mysterious circumstances in posh Kolkata apartment

Kolkata, May 22: The body of a Bangladeshi MP, Mohd Anwarul Azim was recovered under mysterious circumstances from an apartment in a posh residential complex at New Town on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

Azim, a three-time MP in Bangladesh, was missing for the last eight days.

He came to Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12 and initially he had put up at the residence of his long associate and friend in Kolkata Gopal Biswas at Baranagar, also on the outskirts of Kolkata.

However, on May 14 he left Biswas’ residence after telling him that he would be returning on the same day.

State police sources said that he had been missing since then and his mobile phone was also switched off.

On May 15, Biswas informed the local police station, which passed the information to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the cops started conducting an investigation to track the missing MP.

After his body was recovered from the flat in New Town, the police came to know that he had taken that apartment on rent for quite some time.

Police sources said that the other residents of the complex have told the investigating officers that some people used to frequent that flat to meet the MP.

A team of the Bidhannagar City Police, under whose jurisdiction New Town comes, has already started investigating the matter.

The officers are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed within the residential complex. They are also trying to trace the identity of the people who used to frequent that flat where the Bangladeshi MP used to put up.

–IANS

