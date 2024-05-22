Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Pune Porsche crash case: MLA’s family recalls son’s harassment in school

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 22: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA and former minister Prajakt P. Tanpure’s family remembers the days when their son was studying in school as a classmate of the same drunken 17-year-old boy who killed two persons while speeding his father’s Porsche May 20.

 

The legislator’s wife Sonali P. Tanpure took to social media on Wednesday, saying she recalled “those days again” when the accused – the son of a prominent Pune realty developer – was studying in the same class as her son.

 

“At that time, my son suffered a lot at the hands of some of his (the builder’s son) friends. I had even complained about it to their parents, but did not get a proper response,” rued Sonali.

 

Finally, left with no options, the Tanpure family decided to change the school of their son to avoid his torture at the hands of the other brats.

 

“The scars of those traumatic incidents are still there on his (son’s) mind. If the parents had noticed the bad tendencies of their child in time, then such a terrible crime would not have happened,” said Sonali, on the Porsche crash that left Maharashtra shaken.

 

Her husband and Rahuri MLA Tanpure said the incident by a rich man’s wayward kid has cut short the lives of the two young victims who hailed from a small town with big dreams to make success in life.

 

In all this, Tanpure pointed out how, not only the boy and his rich family, but the entire system, including the liberal home department, government and police are equally responsible for the tragedy.

 

“The authorities are committing the sin of destabilising the social order by supporting the influential big people. It’s only because of the alert people present there and the pressure built by the citizens and the media that is leading to some effective action now,” said Prajakt Tanpure.

 

Sonali sought justice for the families of the two well-educated victims, aged 24 — Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya — who were killed instantly in the Porsche speeding at a dizzying 200 kmph speed which was barely captured as a fleeting shadow in the CCTVs installed at Kalyani Nagar junction. (IANS)

Previous article
AAP leaders being forced to run smear campaign against me, says Swati Maliwal
Next article
Bangladeshi MP’s body recovered under mysterious circumstances in posh Kolkata apartment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took potshots at the former Pakistan minister’s admiration...
NATIONAL

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court...
News Alert

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya has alleged that even as the state sends the...
NATIONAL

NDA has already crossed 310 seats after five phases of LS polls: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...
Load more

Popular news

Rajnath takes potshots at Pak’s praise for Rahul, says ‘PoK will inevitably come to India’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...

SC refuses to entertain ex CM Soren’s plea against ED arrest

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 22: In a big jolt to...

Haj pilgrims facing inconvenience in Assam, alleges AIUDF

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 22: Assam AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img