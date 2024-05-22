DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the ties between the public and police, newly appointed DGP of Meghalaya Idashisha Nongrang, who assumed office on Monday, has declared open house once a week starting Thursday.

In a statement, the DGP announced that she will be “available to meet the public to address any pertinent issues or grievances” every Thursday between 11 am and 2 pm at the DGP’s office here.

The DGP even exhorted the citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to discuss their concerns directly with her.

Registration of names will be accepted at Police Headquarters Gate from 10 am to 11:45 am, the statement said.

Earlier, Nongrang said she wants to correct the perception that Meghalaya Police is hostile to its people.

She told the media her challenge will be to defeat that perception.

KHADC lauds appointment

The KHADC on Tuesday lauded the NPP-led MDA Government for its decision to appoint senior IPS officer, Idashisha Nongrang, as the new DGP of the stat.

KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister

Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has paved the way for the first woman IPS officer to hold the position of DGP in the state.

“It is a matter of pride for the whole Khasi community, which gives due respect to women. We also take pride in taking the mother’s surname in the matrilineal system of lineage of the Khasis,” Syiem said.

He further said that it is also a matter of pride for the whole state to have someone who belongs to the state hold this position.

Meanwhile, the KHADC CEM also lauded the state police for its efforts in eliminating drugs from society.

He further said that they have witnessed how the police of East Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts have managed to seize a huge quantity of drugs that entered the state.

Syiem said that there are encouraging signs after the new DGP has assumed office; the police on Tuesday managed to seize heroin valued at Rs 5.5 crore and also arrested one person in East Jaintia Hills.

“As the Council, we understand how the families are affected in view of the drug problem across the state,” he added.