NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is likely to introduce a grading system within the next six months.

Banpynbiang Riang, who is the general secretary of the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU), told The Shillong Times on Tuesday that the university expressed its difficulty to immediately implement the grading system as the matter is still under examination.

He, however, added that the university’s Board of Examination has urged the teachers to be somewhat lenient while awarding marks to the students.

The NEHUSU believes that low grades in the NEHU is due to the marking system that the university follows which has nothing to do with one’s intelligence or academic excellence.

Riang said the university authorities have looked into some of the issues raised by the union such as the problem of Wi-Fi connectivity inside the campus. He said some steps have been taken to rectify the problem of supply of muddy water inside the campus, including the hostels.

He said the demand for weekend bus services for the students has been resolved to some extent. “We will follow up on the pending issues next week,” he said.