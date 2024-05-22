Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung area were reportedly picked up by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), according to allegations from several residents of the area.
According to testimonies from residents, the dogs they fed and cared for were taken by municipal authorities. One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, informed The Shillong Times that last week, a municipal truck arrived and took away several innocent dogs following a complaint by the local headman.
The headman had complained about a specific dog that had recently given birth to puppies and had bitten a resident out of protective instinct. However, the municipal authorities were unable to capture this mother dog and instead took away several other innocent dogs.
Residents subsequently complained to an animal NGO, Shillong Happy Tails, which publicised the issue on their social media platform, alleging that the Shillong Municipal Board had engaged in similar actions in the past.
A member of Shillong Happy Tails stated, “This is not the first time the SMB has picked up random dogs without proper justification. Similar incidents occurred last year in Laitumkhrah, and we have received numerous complaints from around Mawlai.”
She further mentioned, “When we attempted to contact SMB officials regarding the pickups, their responses were vague. One of our members visited the area where the dogs were being kept and found that they were not being fed or properly cared for. It was heartbreaking to see them in such conditions.”
She also suggested that the SMB should engage with the NGOs in such cases.
It should be noted that it is against the law for individuals, resident welfare associations (RWAs), or estate managements to remove or relocate dogs, according to the Stray Dog Management Rules of 2001. Dogs must be sterilised, vaccinated, and returned to the same location. Municipal authorities cannot take away pets that have been vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
The Shillong Times also reached out to the Chief Executive Officer of SMB, PK Boro, who stated, “Our personnel did pick up the dogs, but it was in response to a complaint from the headman, who was also present during the incident.”
He emphasised that dogs are not picked up without witnesses, as it is a sensitive matter related to animal cruelty.

Previous article
DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday
Next article
EKH generates highest e-waste
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

EKH generates highest e-waste

MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May 21: East Khasi Hills generates the highest e-waste followed...
MEGHALAYA

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the ties between the public and police, newly appointed DGP...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is likely to introduce a grading system within the next...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to take up toll collection dispute with dist administration

SHILLONG, May 21: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has announced plans to engage with the district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EKH generates highest e-waste

MEGHALAYA 0
MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is...
Load more

Popular news

EKH generates highest e-waste

MEGHALAYA 0
MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img