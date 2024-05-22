MBOSE to declare SSLC, HSSLC  Arts results on Friday

Tura, May 22: MBOSE Controller of Examinations T R Laloo has informed that the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the board will be declared on Friday, May 24during office hours.

As per the notification, the whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in and there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong. Results can also be accessed from the websites- www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com.