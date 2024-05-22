Wednesday, May 22, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

MBOSE to declare SSLC, HSSLC  Arts results on Friday

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Tura, May 22: MBOSE Controller of Examinations T R Laloo has informed that the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the board will be declared on Friday, May 24during office hours.

As per the notification, the whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in and there will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong. Results can also be accessed from the websites- www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com.

