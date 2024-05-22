Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Indian women’s hockey team goes down 0-5 to Argentina

By: Agencies

Antwerp, May 22: The Indian women’s hockey team lost 0-5 to Argentina in its first match in the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. Agustina Gorzelany (13’), Valentina Raposo (24’), Victoria Miranda (41’), and Julieta Jankunas (53’, 59′) netted goals for Argentina.

In the opening quarter, India focused on maintaining ball possession and controlling the game’s pace. However, Argentina responded with intense pressure, earning multiple penalty corners, but they were unable to capitalise due to some excellent saves by Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Despite this, Argentina continued to control the game, and Agustina Gorzelany (13’) eventually converted a penalty corner with a well-placed shot just before the quarter ended.

India started the second quarter with a determined effort to equalise, adopting an aggressive approach.

However, Argentina’s solid defense and effective counter-attacks thwarted India’s attempts. The South American team further extended its lead when Valentina Raposo (24’) converted a penalty corner with a well-executed variation. Sofia Toccalino trapped the injection, pushed it to the right channel, and set up Raposo, who struck a powerful hit on goal. By halftime, Argentina comfortably led 2-0, firmly in control.

In the third quarter, India showed significant improvement, persistently pressuring Argentina and frequently testing their defense. They came close to scoring several times but narrowly missed.

Argentina continued their offensive efforts and were rewarded when Victoria Miranda (41’) dribbled past some Indian defenders and scored with an elevated shot, extending their lead to 3-0 by the end of the quarter.

During the fourth and final quarter, India focused on maintaining possession and making frequent circle entries. Deepika had a notable chance to score but her reverse hit was saved by Argentina’s goalkeeper Cristina Casentino.

Argentina then switched to a counter-attacking strategy, which proved effective. Julieta Jankunas (53’) received a pass from Sofia Cairo, controlled the ball with her back to the goal, and fired it into the top corner, making it 4-0. Just before the match ended, Jankunas (59’) scored her second goal, sealing a 5-0 victory for Argentina.

The Indian team will next face Belgium on Thursday.

–IANS

