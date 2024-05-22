Rajasthan sizzles: Met dept warns of mercury shooting up to 48 degree celsius in next 72 hours

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Shillong, May 22: Reeling under a severe heat wave, Pilani in Rajasthan was the hottest place registering a temperature of 47.2 degree celsius while almost all the other cities recorded a temperature ranging between 43 to 47 degrees in the last 24 hours, Met officials said on Wednesday.

 

They warned that the temperature will touch 45 to 48 degrees in some parts of the state in the next 72 hours.

 

According to RS Sharma, Director, Met centre, Jaipur, “The minimum temperature in some parts of the state is likely to be 2-5 degrees Celsius above the average.”

 

A severe heat wave in Rajasthan will increase the maximum and minimum temperatures by another 2-3 degrees in the next 72 hours. This will lead to nights becoming warm too due to an increase in minimum temperatures in the next five days, he said.

 

“There is a possibility of a heat wave at most places in the state and a severe heat wave at some places in the next two days. On May 23-24, there is a strong possibility of the maximum temperature touching the range of 45-48 degrees and a severe heat wave hitting some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions.”

 

Meanwhile, Barmer in Rajasthan was the second hottest place and recorded 46.2 degrees celsius temperature, Ganganagar registered 46.3, Phalodi registered 46 degrees, Bikaner was 44.8 degree celsius, Bikaner was 44.8 degrees, Kota was 44.8 degree celsius and Jaipur was 44.4 degree celsius. (IANS)

Previous article
Schools shut, hospitals on alert as Pakistan sizzles at 50 degrees
spot_img
spot_img

