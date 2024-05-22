KHADC to take up toll collection dispute with dist administration

SHILLONG, May 21: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has announced plans to engage with the district administration to resolve the ongoing dispute regarding toll collection by Hima Sohra, which the High Court of Meghalaya previously allowed. The issue arises from conflicting orders about the collection of customary tolls on a specific road stretch.

Syiem of Sohra emphasised the potential legal repercussions if the district administration enforces a prohibition on toll collection by the Hima.

“If the district administration prohibits the Hima of Sohra from collecting the customary tolls, it will attract contempt to the ruling of the High Court,” Syiem stated.

The High Court had permitted the Hima Sohra to collect Rs 200 from trucks for road maintenance between Umdud and Zero Point, as outlined in its interim order dated April 13, 2022.

The Syiem of Sohra argued that the district magistrate’s order violates the High Court’s interim order and that the closure occurred amid efforts to resolve unrest in Majai village.

Furthermore, the Office of Syiem of Sohra plans to show-cause the Umdud-Zero Point Road maintenance contractor, Tamdor Sing Nadon, over complaints of non-maintenance from Majai residents.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu recently imposed an indefinite prohibition on unauthorised toll collections in the district, issuing strict warnings against violators.

The order cited reports of illegal toll collections by the Syiem of Sohra, charging Rs 400 per export truck, which could potentially lead to law and order issues.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that the plying of limestone export trucks from Umdud to Zero Point road, part of the route leading to Majai LCS, was stopped by the inhabitants of Majai. The exporters have agreed to voluntarily halt the plying of trucks till an amicable solution is arrived at between the two parties i.e., Dorbar Shnong of Majai and Syiem of Sohra. There is illegal collection of toll by the Syiem of Sohra from export trucks that pass through Majai Land Custom Station at Rs. 400 per export truck, which may lead to law and order situation,” the order stated.

The KHADC’s decision to engage with the district administration aims to ensure compliance with the High Court’s ruling while addressing the district magistrate’s concerns about unauthorized toll collections and maintaining public order.

It may however be mentioned that the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills has directed that export through the Majai Land Custom Station should be resumed immediately.

The District Magistrate, in the order issued on May 20, stated that a notice was received which revealed an unauthorised closure of Umdud to Zero Point Road by the Syiem (Chief) of Sohra resulting in the closure of export through Majai Land Custom Station.