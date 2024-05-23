Thursday, May 23, 2024
Assam forest dept foils rhino poaching bid; nabs poachers

Guwahati, May 23: Authorities of the Kaziranga National Park carried out a joint operation along with Bokakhat Police, Jorhat Forest Division and Jorhat Police and apprehended a group of rhino poachers.

Sources said the significant achievement stems from a series of coordinated actions initiated from Tuesday, following credible information regarding illicit activities related to the trade of rhino horns within the areas surrounding the Kaziranga National Park.

One of the poachers, Amar Choudhury alias Harilal Choudhury, was apprehended from Jugal Ati village while en route to Bokakhat town. Disclosures from Choudhury revealed plans for a meeting involving the trade of a rhino horn, scheduled to take place at Palashguri village that evening.

Subsequent joint operation of forest and police led to arrest of Gunakanta Doley who was involved in the said rhino horn trade.

Further investigation and a search at Choudhury’s residence conducted with the assistance of Golaghat Police, led to the recovery of six rounds of .303 live ammunition concealed in between a bamboo clump in his backyard. Choudhury later identified Achinta Morang, alias Empe Morang, as the main mastermind behind the group.

Acting on Choudhury’s information, Achinta Morang was apprehended from Kareng Chapori, Jorhat, with assistance of Jorhat Police and Jorhat Forest Division.

 Morang’s interrogation revealed that a .303 rifle and three rounds of ammunition were obtained for hunting a rhino in the chapori (riverine) area of Majuli.

Based on prima facie evidence of involvement in the attempted rhino poaching, illegal possession of wildlife articles, and the attempted trade of rhino horns, an offence has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) (Assam Amendment) Act, 2009.

Meanwhile, the state forest department has stepped up vigilance in the wake of the development in its commitment to protect the rich wildlife of Kaziranga National Park and ensure that the perpetrators of wildlife crimes are brought to justice.

