Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Dismantling of houses by HYC surprises administration: EKH DC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 23: Meghalaya police have already registered a case against people responsible for taking laws into their own hands by dismantling the structures at Lum Survey in the city on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu said that the police have already registered a case against those people who have gone to dismantle the dwelling houses on their own.
“We are firm that action will be initiated as per the relevant provisions of the law against anyone who has taken laws into their own hands. There is no exception in this regard,” Sadhu said.
Meanwhile, he informed that the police and magistrates had immediately responded after receiving report that members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) had gathered and went to dismantle the dwelling houses at Lum Survey.
The Deputy Commissioner asserted that this this incident is something surprising and it should not have happened.
“Law and order is our prime concern. We request that nobody should take laws into their own hand. If there is anything they can always approach us as stakeholders and even higher authorities in the State for an amicable solution on this issue. This kind of approach will create more law and order problem than solving it,” Sadhu said.
According to him, it is not easy to initiate any action since the land does not belong to the state government.
“We are in the process of arriving to amicable solution. But what the HYC members has done today will further complicate things in solving the problem,” Deputy Commissioner said.

Previous article
HYC dismantles dwelling houses at Motphran in Shillong
Next article
Assam forest dept foils rhino poaching bid; nabs poachers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Romgre JJM water project: Sub-standard work leads to dam being damaged, 90% money withdrawn with hardly any work being done

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 23: In another shocker coming from the PHE stable under the aegis of the...
NATIONAL

Assam forest dept foils rhino poaching bid; nabs poachers

Guwahati, May 23: Authorities of the Kaziranga National Park carried out a joint operation along with Bokakhat Police,...
MEGHALAYA

HYC dismantles dwelling houses at Motphran in Shillong

Shillong, May 23: Majority of the shops at Motphran area had closed down after the HYC members had...
NATIONAL

IIT-G, Columbia varsity researchers develop optical driving process to produce nanopatterns

Guwahati, May 23: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) and Columbia University, USA, have developed a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Romgre JJM water project: Sub-standard work leads to dam being damaged, 90% money withdrawn with hardly any work being done

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 23: In another shocker coming...

Assam forest dept foils rhino poaching bid; nabs poachers

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Authorities of the Kaziranga National Park...

HYC dismantles dwelling houses at Motphran in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 23: Majority of the shops at Motphran...
Load more

Popular news

Romgre JJM water project: Sub-standard work leads to dam being damaged, 90% money withdrawn with hardly any work being done

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 23: In another shocker coming...

Assam forest dept foils rhino poaching bid; nabs poachers

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 23: Authorities of the Kaziranga National Park...

HYC dismantles dwelling houses at Motphran in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 23: Majority of the shops at Motphran...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img