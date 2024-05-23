Dismantling of houses by HYC surprises administration: EKH DC

Shillong, May 23: Meghalaya police have already registered a case against people responsible for taking laws into their own hands by dismantling the structures at Lum Survey in the city on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu said that the police have already registered a case against those people who have gone to dismantle the dwelling houses on their own.

“We are firm that action will be initiated as per the relevant provisions of the law against anyone who has taken laws into their own hands. There is no exception in this regard,” Sadhu said.

Meanwhile, he informed that the police and magistrates had immediately responded after receiving report that members of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) had gathered and went to dismantle the dwelling houses at Lum Survey.

The Deputy Commissioner asserted that this this incident is something surprising and it should not have happened.

“Law and order is our prime concern. We request that nobody should take laws into their own hand. If there is anything they can always approach us as stakeholders and even higher authorities in the State for an amicable solution on this issue. This kind of approach will create more law and order problem than solving it,” Sadhu said.

According to him, it is not easy to initiate any action since the land does not belong to the state government.

“We are in the process of arriving to amicable solution. But what the HYC members has done today will further complicate things in solving the problem,” Deputy Commissioner said.