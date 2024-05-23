HYC dismantles dwelling houses at Motphran in Shillong

Shillong, May 23: Majority of the shops at Motphran area had closed down after the HYC members had taken out procession after dismantling around 80 illegal dwelling houses at Lum Survey on Thursday.

It was witnessed that some members of the HYC had asked the shop owners and shopkeepers to bring down the shutter.

The HYC members had even organized a small gathering at Motphran main junction.

Addressing the gathering at Motphran junction, HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donbok Lyngdoh said that they have taken this drastic step to dismantle these illegal structures since the district administration has done nothing to evict the illegal settlers.

According to him, the HYC is also concerned ‘since the area at Lum Survey has become a den for illegal sale of drugs.’