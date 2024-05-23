KHADC calls Hima Sohra, Majai residents for parley

Trade at Majai LCS comes to a halt

SHILLONG, May 22: Offering to mediate, the KHADC has urged Hima Sohra and residents of Majai village to resolve their differences that have taken a toll on functioning of Land Custom Station at Majai, Shella, in East Khasi Hills.

“We would like to mediate since the conflict between the two parties has affected the people of Sohra and Shella area with trading activities at LCS in Majai coming to a standstill. We are inviting both the parties to appear before the council office next week,” KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

According to him, the export of limestone from Hima Sohra, Hima Mawlong, Hima Shella and Elaka Nongjri are being done through the LCS at Majai.

Meanwhile, he said that the Hima Sohra has decided to put a stop to the donation of few boulders by the trucks carrying limestone to the Majai Dorbar, which has taken up the mantle of repairing the road on its own.

According to Syiem, the Dorbar has decided to repair the road considering its pitiable condition which is a result of plying of limestone trucks en route to Majai LCS.

The KHADC CEM said that the Hima Sohra disallowed the limestone trucks to donate boulders to the village as it resulted in huge traffic jam. The Hima even assured the Dorbar that they will take up the repair of the road at the earliest, he added.

“But the village Dorbar did not pay any heed to the assurance of the Hima Sohra since they are angry as this road was left unattended for quite some time,” the KHADC CEM said.