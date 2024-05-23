Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

People carrying umbrellas make their way across a water-logged campus of Sports Authority of India (SAI) at NEHU, Shillong, on Wednesday. (ST)

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
KHADC calls Hima Sohra, Majai residents for parley
Next article
SSLC, HSSLC Arts results tomorrow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of the reasons behind the eight malaria-related deaths in the...
MEGHALAYA

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West Jaintia Hills was gutted in a devastating fire, allegedly...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have finally registered a case and initiated investigation into the...
MEGHALAYA

Nongrang’s appointment as DGP hailed

SHILLONG, May 22: The National People’s Women Front (NPWF) on Wednesday hailed the appointment of Idashisha Nongrang as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of...

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West...

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have...
Load more

Popular news

‘Online gaming outdoors’ among reasons behind eight malaria deaths: Health dept

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: Online gaming outdoors was one of...

Blaze devours church in West Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The Mupliang Presbyterian Church in West...

Shillong Polytechnic suicide: Police finally register case

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 22: The East Khasi Hills police have...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img