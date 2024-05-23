SSLC, HSSLC Arts results tomorrow

TURA, May 22: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education will be declared on Friday during office hours.

MBoSE Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo said the result booklets can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in and there will be no display of results in the MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong.

Results can also be accessed from the websites — www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha and www.jagranjosh.com.