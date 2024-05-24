Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India’s progress would have been faster, if we had more secure borders: NSA Ajit Doval

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 24: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that India was progressing at a fast pace and was slated to achieve greater heights in years to come, both economically and militarily.

He however lamented that this ‘scale and scope of progress’ could have been higher had India’s borders been more secure. NSA Ajit Doval delivering the Rustamji memorial lecture at the BSE Investiture Ceremony, said: “India’s economic progress would have probably been much faster if we had more secure, defined borders with our western and northern neighbours.”

Lauding the government’s endeavour to achieve ‘atmanirbharta’ in all sectors including Defence, he said that the next ten years will see India emerging as a major exporter, as opposed to its over-reliance on weapon imports in previous regimes.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a recent and exclusive interaction with IANS, informed how India’s defence exports rose from 600-800 crores in 2014 to Rs 31,000 crore in 2024 and are slated to cross Rs 50,000 crores in the next five years.

NSA Doval, addressing the BSF program said: “Today India is changing, we are living in changing times. In the next 10 years India, we will not only be one of the world’s major economies but also one of the world’s most advanced countries and a military power. Everything will be made in India – Atmanirbhar Bharat. India which was always an importer of weapons and equipment has now become its major exporter.”

Doval added that the Modi government has kept a high and persistent focus on security and management of our borders, the result of which is visible today. “There is no Diwali when the Prime Minister has not gone to the farthest frontiers and celebrated it with the soldiers of BSF, ITBP and Army, “ Doval said.

He also credited the Prime Minister for the survey of 12,000 villages along the border and said that if the top leader of the establishment understands the gravity and importance of borders, half of the work gets done on its own.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Garo Hills region shows improvement, 35.87% pass SSLC
Next article
CUET: NTA reschedules exam venue, date for Silchar candidates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says that students from India were more likely to live...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka’s husband-pop star Nick Jonas brings the house down at Cannes AIDS gala

Shillong, May 24: Priyanka Chopra's husband and pop star Nick Jonas performed his headbanger number 'Jealous' in a...
INTERNATIONAL

Popular dog Kabosu, who inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, dies

Shillong, May 24: Popular Japanese dog Kabosu, who became the face of the cryptocurrency DogeCoin and Shiba Inu,...
News Alert

Courts cannot allow DNA testing routinely, strong prima facie case required: Kerala HC

Shillong, May 24: The Kerala High Court has ruled that courts cannot allow DNA testing in all cases,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says...

Priyanka’s husband-pop star Nick Jonas brings the house down at Cannes AIDS gala

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 24: Priyanka Chopra's husband and pop star...

Popular dog Kabosu, who inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, dies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: Popular Japanese dog Kabosu, who became...
Load more

Popular news

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says...

Priyanka’s husband-pop star Nick Jonas brings the house down at Cannes AIDS gala

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 24: Priyanka Chopra's husband and pop star...

Popular dog Kabosu, who inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, dies

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: Popular Japanese dog Kabosu, who became...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img