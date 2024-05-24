KHADC not to allow anyone to settle within jurisdiction of Iewduh market.

Shillong, May 24: The KHADC on Friday decided to disallow anyone to settle within the jurisdiction of Iewduh market.

The decision was taken after the meeting of the council convened by KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem in the presence of Executive Member in-charge Market department, Grace Mary Kharpuri, Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem and members of the Hynniewtrep Iewduh Association (HIA).

Talking to reporters, KHADC CEM said that this decision was taken to prevent any settlement in Iewduh market in view of the incident of the dismantling of the illegal structures of the people who are illegally settling at Lum Survey.

According to him, they are anticipating that there could be an attempt by those whose illegal structures were dismantled to take shelter at Iewduh.

Meanwhile, Syiem also informed that they have also decided to request the Hima Mylliem not allow people to stay in Iewduh with effect from June 1.

According to him, they had allowed a few shop owners to stay during the night hours since they complained about cases of theft from their shops.

“By allowing these few shops, it has allowed other people to take advantage by staying at Iewduh during the night. People now are using Iewduh for residential purposes,” he said.

According to him, the Syiem of Mylliem will issue an order preventing people from staying at Iewduh from June 1.

Meanwhile, he informed that the council has decided to assist the Hima Mylliem in strengthening the security of Iewduh market.

The KHADC CEM informed that the council will provide ten enforcement constables to do night patrolling duty at Iewduh market.

He said that the council has fixed 10 pm as closing time for Iewduh market and anybody violating this order will be punished as per the council’s market Act.

According to him, a decision was taken to keep a check on illegal activities like gambling since people are using Iewduh market as a safe haven.