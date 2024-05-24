Singham in Kashmir: Rohit Shetty shoots action packed movie with Ajay Devgn

Shillong, May 24: Director Rohit Shetty, who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Singham 3’, shared a picture of his lead actor Ajay Devgn from the set.

On Friday, Rohit posted a photo on Instagram featuring Ajay in character as Singham, wearing his police uniform.

The picture shows Ajay surrounded by the armoured vehicles of the Jammu and Kashmir police, set against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains.

The director wrote in the caption: “SSP (SOG) Special Operations Group. Jammu and Kashmir police. Singham again. Coming soon #singhamagain.”

Rohit started shooting for ‘Singham 3’ in Srinagar on May 18. Ajay and Jackie Shroff were seen shooting in Srinagar, drawing the attention of dozens of locals who watched the shoot.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

‘Singham 3’ is the fifth instalment of Rohit’s cop universe, a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’. (IANS)