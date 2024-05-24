SWKH gets cyclonic storm warning

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, May 23: Public have been warned about a developing cyclonic storm, based on updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for South West Khasi Hills said that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and expected to become a cyclonic storm by May 25, and is moving towards the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal by May 26.

In response, all departments and communities have been advised to remain vigilant and take safety precautions.

The district machinery has been directed to report any cyclone-related incidents to the Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman, while the public should notify Block Development Officers for local action.

The ADC has issued advisories to avoid outdoor activities unless necessary, seek shelter during thunderstorms, and secure loose objects.