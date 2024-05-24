Friday, May 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Two-day religious programme in city

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: The 49th Tirobhav/Tirodhan Tithi of Sri Sri Thakur Suryananda Maharajji will be observed at Yogamaya Ashram, Three Pine Colony, Lower Laban, Shillong, on May 27 (Monday).
On May 26 (Sunday), a ritualistic function will be held which will be followed by Adhibash 6.30 pm. On May 27, Mandir Parikrama and Mangal Arati will be held at 6 am followed by chanting of the scriptures and Slokas from Srimad Bhagavad Gita Sri Sri Chandi from 8.30 am.
Then a special worship of the revered Guru Maharaj, Goddess Kali, Narayan Puja and Mahakal will take place from 9 am followed by a devotional song, chanting hymns and kirtana. Prasadam will be distributed among devotees from 1 pm to 5 pm. The evening prayer will take place at 6.30 pm.

Taxi fare dispute persists at Umroi airport
SWKH gets cyclonic storm warning
