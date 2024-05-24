Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Taxi fare dispute persists at Umroi airport

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: The recently implemented fare structure for tourist vehicles operating between Shillong and Umroi airport has faced stiff resistance from local taxi drivers, who continue to charge passengers according to the old rates of Rs 500 per person.
Despite the government’s efforts to standardise fares, taxi drivers at the airport have maintained their monopoly. The new regulations set the fare for 4-5 seater petrol/diesel vehicles at Rs 21 per kilometer, totaling Rs 1,345 for a round trip between the airport and Police Bazar. For 7 to 8-seater vehicles, the fare is Rs 25 per kilometer, amounting to Rs 1,600 for the same trip.
However, on Thursday, taxi drivers from the Shillong Airport Taxi Drivers Association were still charging Rs 500 per passenger for trips from the airport to Shillong, disregarding the government’s new rates. Prior to the fare adjustment, these drivers would charge Rs 500 and accommodate four passengers per car.
When informed about the new rates, the drivers refused to comply, leaving passengers with little choice. “The choice is simple here. Either you pay Rs 500 and travel to Shillong, or you’re on your own,” a passenger from Dimapur told this reporter at the airport.
The taxi drivers justify their continued pricing by citing the lengthy traffic jams they endure on the roughly 30-kilometer journey, claiming they are compelled to charge Rs 500 per passenger or Rs 2,000 for an entire 4-seater vehicle. They also show reluctance to drop passengers anywhere other than Police Bazar, preferring to use the Mawlai Bypass to avoid main road congestion.
This ongoing issue may deter passengers from using Shillong Airport, especially when travel to Guwahati Airport, which offers more reliable services, costs only Rs 700-800 per passenger. With no immediate government intervention to introduce alternative transportation options like buses, passengers seem destined to continue paying inflated taxi rates for the foreseeable future.

Previous article
Achievement
Next article
Two-day religious programme in city
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Big guns missing in Maneka’s campaign

Sultanpur, May 23: In Sultanpur, near high-profile Amethi, BJP’s Maneka Gandhi appears to be fighting a lone battle...
NATIONAL

16-yr-old becomes youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

Jamshedpur, May 23: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has become the youngest Indian to climb Mt Everest from...
NATIONAL

MEA processing K’taka’s request to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport

Don’t test my patience: Deve Gowda warns grandson, ‘return and face probe’ New Delhi, May 23: The Ministry of...
NATIONAL

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents?

Your fight is with me, stop harassing my parents, Kejriwal tells Modi New Delhi, May 23: Delhi Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Big guns missing in Maneka’s campaign

NATIONAL 0
Sultanpur, May 23: In Sultanpur, near high-profile Amethi, BJP’s...

16-yr-old becomes youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 23: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has...

MEA processing K’taka’s request to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport

NATIONAL 0
Don’t test my patience: Deve Gowda warns grandson, ‘return...
Load more

Popular news

Big guns missing in Maneka’s campaign

NATIONAL 0
Sultanpur, May 23: In Sultanpur, near high-profile Amethi, BJP’s...

16-yr-old becomes youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

NATIONAL 0
Jamshedpur, May 23: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has...

MEA processing K’taka’s request to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport

NATIONAL 0
Don’t test my patience: Deve Gowda warns grandson, ‘return...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img