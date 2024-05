Rockfillinroy Kharmawlong has been awarded PhD in Forestry by the MIzoram University for his thesis titled ‘Dendroclimatic Analysis of Forestry Growth in Relation to Climatic Drivers in Northeast India,’ which he completed under the supervision of Dr Keshav Kumar Upadhyay, Mizoram University. Kharmawlong is the son of Stolet Warjri and Mislinda Kharmawlong, and a resident of Lumsohkhlur, Mairang, Eastern West Khasi Hills.