Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal records 77.99 pc voter turnout amid violence

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Kolkata, May 25:  Amid complaints of poll-related tension and violence throughout the day, polling for the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Saturday recorded 77.99 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m.

An official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that West Bengal’s poll percentage figure is higher as compared to the national average of 57.7 per cent.

He said that the final percentage would be available on May 26 after the completion of the final tabulation.

“Going by the trend of polling, it can be well determined the polling percentage in West Bengal will cross the mark of 80 per cent mark since during the last one hour, there were long queues in front of the polling booths while in some cases polling continued even after the end the scheduled polling period,” he said.

The official said that the polling percentage was highest at Bishnupur at 81.47 per cent, followed by Tamluk at 79.79 per cent, Jhargram at 79.68 per cent, Ghatal at 78.92 per cent, Medinipur at 77.57 per cent, Bankura at 76.79 per cent, Kanthi at 75.66 per cent and finally Purulia being the lowest at 74.09 per cent.

He said that the least reports of violence have been reported from Bishnupur, which recorded the highest polling percentage while Purulia recorded the lowest percentage.

In the final and seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, a total of nine constituencies in West Bengal will go to polls.

 

–IANS

 

Previous article
Muslim mob attacks Christian man over alleged blasphemy, sets house on fire in Pak’s Sargodha
Next article
Conrad orders probe into poor construction of school building
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who was reportedly sold by her monther due to 'extreme...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP...
MEGHALAYA

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two soap cases from a Tata Sumo (ML05 Q 6270)...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad orders probe into poor construction of school building

Shillong, May 25: Following complaints from the public and the MLA of Kharkutta regarding the substandard construction of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img