Conrad orders probe into poor construction of school building

Shillong, May 25: Following complaints from the public and the MLA of Kharkutta regarding the substandard construction of Adokgre RMSA Higher Secondary School building, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inspected the school today.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills (NGH) to immediately constitute an enquiry and take necessary action against the contractors.

He also issued a stern warning to other contractors engaged in government projects, stating that the government will not tolerate any substandard work.