Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Conrad orders probe into poor construction of school building

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 25: Following complaints from the public and the MLA of Kharkutta regarding the substandard construction of Adokgre RMSA Higher Secondary School building, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inspected the school today.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills (NGH) to immediately constitute an enquiry and take necessary action against the contractors.

He also issued a stern warning to other contractors engaged in government projects, stating that the government will not tolerate any substandard work.

Previous article
Bengal records 77.99 pc voter turnout amid violence
Next article
24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who was reportedly sold by her monther due to 'extreme...
NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP...
MEGHALAYA

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two soap cases from a Tata Sumo (ML05 Q 6270)...
NATIONAL

Bengal records 77.99 pc voter turnout amid violence

  Kolkata, May 25:  Amid complaints of poll-related tension and violence throughout the day, polling for the eight Lok...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

Popular news

Tripura: 3-day-old baby sold off at Rs 5K by mother due to extreme poverty rescued

NATIONAL 0
  Agartala, May 25: A three-day old baby girl who...

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

MEGHALAYA 0
ecovered  suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img