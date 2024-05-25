EKH DC urges people to take precautions

SHILLONG, May 24: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has issued an advisory in view of forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.

In the advisory, the DC has asked the people to take several precautions to ensure safety and minimise damage during the adverse weather conditions.

“Ensure safekeeping of all objects such as lumber piles, loose tin sheets, loose bricks, garbage cans, sign boards, etc., which might be blown away in strong wind,” the DC said.

Further, the general public has also been asked to switch off all electric appliances such as irons, mobile chargers, television sets, etc., if the lightning persists.

The DC also suggested the people to take extra care during heavy rainfall “as there is a likelihood of flash flood, especially in areas near the rivers and streams”.

“People are requested not to go near the waters or walk through moving water, and stay away from streams, drains, culverts, rivers and waterfalls, etc. Currents can be deceptive and shallow, fast-moving water can knock you off your feet,” the advisory read.

Further, the general public has also been cautioned against driving through flooded areas and has been urged to stay away from electric poles or power lines to avoid electrocution.

“For emergencies, contact the District Emergency Operation Centre at the DC’s Office, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, or the Office of the Block Development Officers at 2225289/2502094,” the advisory said.