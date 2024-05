Programme

The Bongiyo Sahitya Parishad will organise a programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet Kazi Najrul lslam, at 5:30 pm Sunday at its auditorium. The programme will consist of speeches, songs, dances and recitations.

Greetings

The Urdu Society of India has conveyed its wishes to the Muslim community from Meghalaya, who will perform Haj this year. The society has also urged all the Hajis to pray for peace, uplift and betterment of the society and back at home.