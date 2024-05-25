Human skull, body parts recovered from Bivar Road

SHILLONG, May 24: In a shocking incident, a suspected human skull, decomposed lower limbs and the upper torso of a male body were recovered by the police from a drain along Bivar Road over the course of three days.

On Wednesday, police recovered a suspected human skull from near a drain along Bivar Road.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said that an investigation and a search operation were launched immediately to ascertain the identity of the deceased and to find the remaining body parts.

On Thursday, the decomposed lower limbs were found by the search team from inside the drain along Bivar Road while on Friday, the search team recovered parts of the upper torso from the same drain.

The SP said further search is under way. The recovered body parts have been sent to NEIGRIHMS for medical examination. The body is suspected to be of a male person, based on the apparel found on the remains of the body.

Police have registered a case at Sadar police station under section 302 IPC and efforts are being made to identify the victim.