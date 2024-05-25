Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian-origin researcher discovers new tech that can charge electric car in 10 min

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 25:  Indian-origin researcher Ankur Gupta and his team have discovered a new technology that could charge a dead laptop or phone in a minute or an electric car in 10 minutes.

In the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers discovered how tiny charged particles, called ions, move within a complex network of minuscule pores.

According to Gupta, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at the US-based University of Colorado Boulder, this breakthrough could lead to the development of more efficient energy storage devices, such as ‘supercapacitors’.

The discovery is important not only for storing energy in vehicles and electronic devices but also for power grids, where fluctuating energy demand needs efficient storage to avoid waste during periods of low demand and to ensure speedy delivery during high demand, Gupta said.

Supercapacitors, energy storage devices that depend on ion collection in their pores, have fast charging times and longer life spans compared to batteries, he added.

As per researchers, the primary appeal of supercapacitors lies in their speed. Before this study, ion movements were only defined in the literature in one straight pore.

This discovery allows for the simulation and prediction of ion flow in a complicated network of thousands of interconnected pores in minutes, the researchers mentioned.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Porsche crash: Grandfather of minor accused arrested for threatening family driver
Next article
Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that they have decided to further...
INTERNATIONAL

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will set up a "drone wall"...
MEGHALAYA

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a vibrant celebration of the NAI ROSHINI SCHEME, Women Empowerment...
MEGHALAYA

Severe weather alert for Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and cyclonic storm expected

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya is expected to face particularly severe weather conditions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

Popular news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img