Saturday, May 25, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, May 25:  Musician Badshah has publicly ended his feud with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, stating that there was a phase in his life where he held a grudge against him, but now he wants to call it quits.

Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing beef with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024, held in Dehradun on May 24.

During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh.

“There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind – and that’s Honey Singh,” he said.

Badshah said: “I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings, but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the (There were many to break but very few to fix).”

He added: “Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind, and I wish him all the best.”

The popular beef between the two musicians first surfaced in 2009, when the duo parted ways from Mafia Mundeer.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Indian-origin researcher discovers new tech that can charge electric car in 10 min
Next article
Summer-end shock: With only 10 pc stocks left, Mumbai faces 5 pc water-cut from May 30
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India on Saturday said that they have decided to further...
INTERNATIONAL

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will set up a "drone wall"...
MEGHALAYA

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a vibrant celebration of the NAI ROSHINI SCHEME, Women Empowerment...
MEGHALAYA

Severe weather alert for Meghalaya: Heavy rainfall and cyclonic storm expected

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya is expected to face particularly severe weather conditions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

Popular news

EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 25:  The Election Commission of India...

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic...

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, May 25: The city of Guwahati witnessed a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img