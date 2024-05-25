Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding’

Mumbai, May 25: Musician Badshah has publicly ended his feud with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, stating that there was a phase in his life where he held a grudge against him, but now he wants to call it quits.

Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing beef with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024, held in Dehradun on May 24.

During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh.

“There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind – and that’s Honey Singh,” he said.

Badshah said: “I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings, but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the (There were many to break but very few to fix).”

He added: “Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind, and I wish him all the best.”

The popular beef between the two musicians first surfaced in 2009, when the duo parted ways from Mafia Mundeer.

–IANS