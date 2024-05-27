IIT-G inks pacts to support start-ups, promote entrepreneurship in NE

Guwahati, May 27: The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) on Monday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to foster innovation, support startups and enhance industry-academia collaboration in the region.

The first MoU was signed with Assam Startup through the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) to collectively promote entrepreneurship and impact programmes through access to technology, industry, innovation and value-added activities and programmes

The institute inked another MoU with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with a commitment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the Northeast.

The MoUs were signed on the IIT-Guwahati campus between IIT-G director Devendra Jalihal and AIIDC managing director Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, and FICCI assistant secretary-general Sumeet Gupta respectively.

“IIT Guwahati is proud to serve as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in the northeastern region. Through our recent collaborations with FICCI and Assam Startup, we are hopeful that the collective measures and initiatives we aim to provide will help foster a vibrant ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs can transform their innovative ideas into successful businesses,” Jalihal said.

“This collaboration will further enhance our support for mentorship, funding opportunities, and market access, ensuring the Northeast emerges as a vital hub for global economic activity,” he said.

Speaking at the event, AIIDC managing director Phookan said “AIIDC, as the nodal agency for the development of the startup ecosystem under Assam government, is proud to announce the signing of an MoU with IIT Guwahati. This partnership identifies core areas of collaboration, aimed at fostering a strong and vibrant startup ecosystem in the region.”

“As the next step in this collaboration, multiple regional colleges and universities in Assam will be equipped with startup ecosystems,” he said.

Sumeet Gupta, assistant secretary general, FICCI, said that the industry chamber aimed to play a pivotal role in empowering startups in the Northeast, driving economic growth and positioning the Northeast region as a significant contributor to the nation’s economy on a global stage.

“Our collaboration with IIT Guwahati will further strengthen this initiative, combining academic expertise with industry support to create a robust startup ecosystem,” Gupta said.